India says it has longstanding interest in developing Colombo port, Sri Lankan government in direct talks with investors
Days after Sri Lanka unilaterally cancelled Indian and Japanese participation in the development of East Container Terminal at Colombo port, India on Thursday said it has a longstanding interest in participation in the port.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:54 IST
Days after Sri Lanka unilaterally cancelled Indian and Japanese participation in the development of East Container Terminal at Colombo port, India on Thursday said it has a longstanding interest in participation in the port. Talking to reporters at the virtual weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India's interest in participation in the Colombo port "is a long-standing one since most goods handled there are from and to India".
"We had, in principle, agreement from the Sri Lankan Government in this regard. Current Government has, however, expressed a preference in engaging investors directly. I understand discussions are still underway," he said. India and Sri Lanka signed a memorandum of understanding for "co-operation on economic projects" in 2019. The development and operation of the container terminal was one of the projects in the MoU and it was a joint venture.
Succumbing to strong opposition from trade unions across the country, Sri Lanka has unilaterally pulled out of the 2019 agreement with India and Japan for developing the strategic East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Colombo Port. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-60% of Japan firms support Games this summer, poll shows
AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - govt spokesman
AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - govt spokesman
Japan to source most AstraZeneca vaccines locally amid global snags
Baseball-Veteran Yankees pitcher Tanaka agrees return to Japan's Rakuten