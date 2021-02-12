Left Menu

Kuwait reports 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, 176,052 in total

Kuwait reported on Friday 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 176,052.

12-02-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait City [Kuwait], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait reported on Friday 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 176,052. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced seven more deaths, taking the death toll to 992.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 642 to 164,537, while 10,523 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said. Kuwait has banned the entry of non-Kuwaitis to the country for two weeks starting on Feb. 7, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, it decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, also starting from Feb. 7 for up to a month which can be extended. All activities in sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers are also suspended, all celebration activities, including the national day, will also be prohibited. (ANI/Xinhua)

