Left Menu

India gifts 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria to strengthen food security

India has gifted 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria with an aim to strengthen food security in the middle eastern country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:51 IST
India gifts 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria to strengthen food security
India and Syrian flags . Image Credit: ANI

India has gifted 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria with an aim to strengthen food security in the middle eastern country. The first consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by India Ambassador to Syria, Hifzur Rahman to the Minister of Local Administration and Head of Supreme Relief Committee Hussain Makhlouf on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The remaining 1000 metric tonnes of rice is expected to reach Syria on February 18. The rice is being supplied in response to a request from the Syrian government for emergency humanitarian assistance. "India and Syria have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations," the statement read.

The Indian government, the ministry said, has always "stood in solidarity with the people of Syria, and our bilateral engagement has continued apace even during the years of internal conflict there through a number of development and capacity building projects". Syria's civil war began during the Arab Spring in 2011 as a peaceful uprising against the country's president, Bashar al-Assad. It has since escalated -- shattering the lives of Syrians, destroying cities, straining global politics, and spurring diplomatic efforts that are constantly questioned as the world is witnessing the horrors of ongoing warfare.

Earlier, India had gifted 10 metric tonnes of medicines in July 2020 to Syria as part of Covid assistance. Over 500 Syrians benefited from the artificial limbs (Jaipur foot) fitment camp organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in Damascus during January 2020.

During the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20, 1000 scholarships were extended to Syrian students for pursuing bachelors, masters and post-doctoral programmes in Indian universities under 'Study in India' initiative. India is also establishing a NextGen Centre for Information Technology in Damascus, for which preparatory work has commenced, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece extends lockdown to more regions to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Greece on Friday extended the full lockdown imposed on metropolitan Athens earlier this week to more regions of the country in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, the deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Satur...

Britain's infection rate lowers to July numbers

Britains scientific advisers say they are confident the coronavirus outbreak is shrinking across the country for the first time in more than six months.The government says the reproduction or R number, which measures how many people each in...

Trump defenders take the impeachment stage to make his case

After a prosecution case rooted in emotive, violent images from the Capitol siege, Donald Trumps impeachment trial shifts on Friday to defense lawyers prepared to make a fundamental concession The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacce...

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021