Left Menu

Pak Minister faces backlash for 'fired little tear gas on govt employees to test it' remark

Days after the Pakistan police fired tear gas on protesting government employees for salary hike, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made light of the incident, stating that it was "necessary to test the tear gas as it had been unused for a long time".

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:55 IST
Pak Minister faces backlash for 'fired little tear gas on govt employees to test it' remark
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image Credit: ANI

Days after the Pakistan police fired tear gas on protesting government employees for salary hike, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made light of the incident, stating that it was "necessary to test the tear gas as it had been unused for a long time". Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi, Ahmed said that the Islamabad police "fired a little tear gas", and it was necessary to test it since the tear gas canisters had been unused for a long time, Dawn reported.

"Only a little was tested, not a lot," he claimed. Rashid, who was part of the government committee, said that the "real problem" was not the tear gas shelling but the pay raise that "amounts to billions of rupees in this time of inflation [and is a burden on the] treasury", Dawn reported.

The Pakistan police on February 10 fired tear gas at the government employees, who were protesting to demand an increase in their salaries and pensions. Later, people across social media erupted in anger against the Interior Minister, seeking an apology from Ahmed for his remark.

"In any other country, a statement like this would mean immediate firing of the minister and an apology from the government," said PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair. "Any other time or in any other country, a statement like this would mean immediate firing of the minister and an apology from the government. Nothing of the sort here. He will not only survive but blatantly defend the statement. Shameless is no word to describe," one of the Twitter users said.

"To the fascist, douchebag interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, people suffocating to death is a joke," tweeted filmmaker Haroon Riaz. According to a report by Samaa TV, at least 2,000 people had gathered and planned to march towards Parliament House when the police fired tear gas to stop them.

Earlier, the federal ministers, including Rasheed, have said the government will fulfill demands of the protestors. However, the protesters have reiterated that the government will have to issue a notification confirming the increase in their salaries.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have backed the government employees protest. In a tweet, Maryam had demanded the government to stop the "merciless torture" of the government employees.

"For God's sake, stop this merciless torture...Do not make the innocent government employees suffer from tear gas, shelling and baton-charging. They are not enemies but poor Pakistanis who are asking for their rights," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021