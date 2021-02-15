Left Menu

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassador to Israel

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of the ambassadors of the Republic of Dominican and Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan Palace, here.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:56 IST
Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassador to Israel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 15 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of the ambassadors of the Republic of Dominican and Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan Palace, here. In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Julio Simon Castanos Zouain, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, and Afzaal Mahmood Mirza, Ambassador of Pakistan conveyed the greetings of their leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and expressed their happiness at representing their nations in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed wished the new ambassadors success and assured them of the keenness of the UAE leadership and government to provide them with all tools for success in their diplomatic missions. In the meantime, Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja was sworn in as the Emirati Ambassador to Israel, before H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.

The ambassador vowed to respect the UAE's constitution and laws, work sincerely to prioritise the Emirates' interests, and keep the State secrets while performing his diplomatic tasks. Sheikh Mohammed wished Al Khaja success in his mission, calling on the ambassador to work sincerely to strengthen the friendship and cooperation relations with Israel, and to maintain the culture of peace, coexistence and tolerance between the two nations' peoples and the peoples of the region.

Attending were a number of ministers, and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Presidential Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021