Jaishankar offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar offered prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday during his visit to the poll-bound state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:13 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar offered prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday during his visit to the poll-bound state. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Began the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya at Nilachal hills, Guwahati."

State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with him during the visit. Later in the day, the External Affairs Minister is set to attend various programmes in the state.

Last week, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had visited Assam. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7. Assembly elections are due this year in Assam. (ANI)

