Left Menu

Modi govt committed to welfare of Assam: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is committed towards the welfare of Assam and hoped that many development projects can be fructified in the state in collaboration with the Japan government.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:31 IST
Modi govt committed to welfare of Assam: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking at a joint press conference in Assam on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is committed towards the welfare of Assam and hoped that many development projects can be fructified in the state in collaboration with the Japan government. "The Modi government has a very deep commitment to the progress and welfare of Assam. You can see that in different ways in projects and changes, which have happened in the last six years," he said during a joint press conference here.

Jaishankar also highlighted how international partnerships can make a difference in the development of a state. "We hope to see many of these projects fructify in the coming years," he added. The minister said, "We are trying today to partner with the state government and to create better infrastructure and enabling environment in Assam, while promising greater investment from Japanese companies."

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki also spoke on how the Japan government is providing assistance to the infrastructure in Assam. "What the Japanese government is trying to do is offer official development assistance that would create necessary infrastructure... It is actually up to Japanese businessmen to choose Assam for their investment. To be frank, Japanese businesses are offered invitations from various states in India and there should be healthy competition among the states. Japanese businessmen need to know Assam better so that they could seek the opportunities here," he said.

Asked about how the military coup in Myanmar can affect development projects, Jaishankar hoped that the events would not affect the development projects in Assam. Earlier, Jaishankar had visited the Guwahati Water Supply Project in Assam with Suzuki.

The EAM had asserted that a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in India's modernisation and development efforts. Meanwhile, Suzuki said the north-eastern part of India is situated where India's Act East Policy and Japan's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific converge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says: lockdown exit will be sensible to avoid 'reverse ferret'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the path out of lockdown would be sensible to avoid being forced into a reversal of the relaxation of measures. Johnson, speaking to people waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, said t...

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws on Monday said it held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhis borders for over two m...

Euro zone bond yields jump as reflation trade bites

Most euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Monday, climbing to multi-month highs as reflation expectations gripped markets in the face of brighter world growth prospects and optimism over the coronavirus vaccine rollout. A selloff in safe-h...

Germany charges five Tajiks with setting up Islamic State cell for attacks

Five Tajik nationals arrested in Germany have been charged with membership in Islamic State and preparing acts of terrorist violence by raising funds and recruiting people for attacks, the federal prosecutors office said on Monday. One of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021