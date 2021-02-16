Left Menu

Kathmandu lodges 'formal objection' against Biplab Deb's remarks on 'BJP expanding to Nepal'

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Tuesday said that his country has conveyed a "formal objection" against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's remarks that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to expand in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:00 IST
Kathmandu lodges 'formal objection' against Biplab Deb's remarks on 'BJP expanding to Nepal'
Nepal and India flags . Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Tuesday said that his country has conveyed a "formal objection" against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's remarks that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to expand in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka. Replying to a Twitter user who shared a news report on Deb's remarks, Gyawali said: "Noted. Formal objection has been already conveyed".

Earlier in the day, Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal has taken exception to a recent statement by Deb in which he quoted Home Minister Amit Shah as saying that BJP will expand the party in Nepal. A Nepali diplomat in the country's embassy in New Delhi told the Post over the phone that Ambassador Nilamber Acharya telephoned Arindam Bagchi, joint secretary in-charge of Nepal and Bhutan at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and expressed his reservations about Tripura chief minster's statement.

Deb while addressing the party workers in Agartala recalled a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president, during his visit to the state and said, "When the home minister was our party chief, while discussion we said that BJP had come to power in several states." "In response, the minister (then BJP chief) said that Nepal and Sri Lanka are still left. He said that we have to expand the party to Sri Lanka and Nepal. We have to win there too," Deb added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt plans reopening of Libya embassy shut since 2014

Egypt is planning to reopen its embassy in Libyas capital for the first time in six years, according to Libyan officials and security sources, marking a shift to a more conciliatory approach to western Libya-based factions. The planned reop...

Business briefs

Homegrown short video platform Bolo Indya on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Dance With Madhuri -- a dance initiative backed by actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene.The initiative aims to enable users in the remotest parts of the country to lea...

BJP leader accuses Maha govt of corruption during outbreak

BJP leader Kirit Somaiyaon Tuesday said his party would bring out a black paper onthe corruption committed by the MVA government during thecoronavirus pandemic.He visited a COVID care centre here and told reportersthe oxygen system was non-...

We derive our motivation from fans in Kashmir, says hat-trick hero Lukman Adefemi

Much like the I-League table, the top scorers chart is as close as ever as we near the end of the first phase of the competition. The latest player to join the fray in the frantic race for the prestigious award is Real Kashmirs Nigerian str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021