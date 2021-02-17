2 policemen killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Herat

Two policemen were killed and three more were injured after their vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb blast in the Herat-Islam Qala highway this morning, TOLO News reported citing local officials. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack including the Taliban.

Further details are awaited. The attack comes amidst sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

