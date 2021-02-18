Left Menu

UN chief condemns attack on school, abduction of students in Nigeria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the attack on a government school in Nigeria, in which one student was killed and 27 others were abduced along with school staff and relatives, said his spokesman.

ANI | New York | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:43 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], February 18 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the attack on a government school in Nigeria, in which one student was killed and 27 others were abduced along with school staff and relatives, said his spokesman. The secretary-general reiterated that attacks on schools and other educational facilities are abhorrent and unacceptable. He urged the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in rescuing those abducted and holding to account those responsible for this act, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.

Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved and his sympathies to the affected families. At least one student was killed and 42 persons -- 27 students, three school staff and 12 family members of school staff -- were abducted by gunmen in an attack on the Government Science College, a boarding school in Kagara, Niger State, in the small hours of Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

