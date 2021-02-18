Left Menu

MQM founder Altaf Hussain again admitted to London hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Days after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain was discharged from a London hospital for viral infection, he was again admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he experienced difficulty in breathing.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:56 IST
MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain has been discharged from a London hospital after one month.. Image Credit: ANI

Days after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain was discharged from a London hospital for viral infection, he was again admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he experienced difficulty in breathing. MQM founder had difficulty in breathing since last evening (Wednesday) and has once again been taken to Barnet Hospital, Geo News reported.

"MQM founder Altaf Hussain has admitted to the hospital today after feeling unwell. May Allah Almighty give him prosperous health," MQM-London leader Mustafa Azizabadi tweeted. Altaf Hussain was discharged from Barnet hospital last week after a month-long treatment for viral infection.

Hussain was admitted to the hospital on January 13. Later, he was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) for one week and then shifted to the ward for recovery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

