Left Menu

Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Quad partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality, says Australia

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality within a region in which all countries are sovereign, independent and resilient, said the Australian government on Thursday in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade press release.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:29 IST
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Quad partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality, says Australia
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Marise Payne (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality within a region in which all countries are sovereign, independent and resilient, said the Australian government on Thursday in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade press release. Adding further on the importance of the Quad, the statement said that Quad is a key pillar of Australia's international agenda and complements our other bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement, including with ASEAN.

As per the Statement, later today, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator Marise Payne will join her counterparts, the US Secretary of State, Antony J Blinken, the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi and the External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar for the third Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This dialogue will allow our nations to advance our shared interests in a secure and prosperous region. The Quad's positive agenda will enable us to progress cooperation among four Indo-Pacific democracies across a range of areas, including to support the region recover from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, read the release.

The third Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad meeting will be held on February 18 to exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The meeting will be in continuation of the views exchanged in the last quad meeting held in Tokyo on October 6 last year.

The Quad initiative is expected to put an end to the economic coercion tactics of China and cooperation with Japan and other allies will checkmate Chinese development assistance and its hegemony in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Reaction to Facebook blocking Australian news

The following are reactions from academics, politicians and NGOs after Facebook Inc blocked all Australian media content including official information on coronavirus, wildfires and other important services, in an escalating dispute over pa...

UP governor praises Adityanath government for steps taken to control coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday praised the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at the start of the Bu...

'Rail roko' call: Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the rail roko protest against the Centres new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Mor...

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021