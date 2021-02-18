Kunduz: Afghan Army frees 23 security personnel from Taliban jail

Afghan National Army (ANA) commandos have freed 23 security personnel and a civilian from a Taliban-run prison in northern Kunduz province, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. The rescue operation by ANA was carried on Wednesday night, reported Xinhua.

"The special operation was launched in Kabuli Qishlaq village of Haqtash district Wednesday night. No armed clash took place following the raid as the militants manning the Taliban hideout fled before troops' arrival," Mohammad Omar Haqtash, a local official. The freed people received medical treatment after they were shifted to an army camp, according to the official, reported Xinhua.

The Taliban is yet to comment on the ANA rescue operations. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) killed 11 Taliban terrorists and wounded another four in the Babur area of Arghandab district, Kandahar province. The operation conducted by the ANDSF with the help of the air force aimed to clear the Babur area from the Taliban insurgents. The local Babur school, closed for a long period of time due to security reasons, has now reopened to students.

The Taliban controls around two-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital. Despite the claims of general support in the controlled lands, the Taliban continue to oppose all attempts at holding democratic elections in the country. The peace efforts also appeared to be undermined by the Joe Biden administration's ongoing revision of the Taliban-US deal, signed by Donald Trump administration in February 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)