Left Menu

After months of denial, China accepts its 4 soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash

After months of denial over casualties in border confrontation with India, China has for the first time on Friday revealed the names and details of its four soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, reported Global Times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 08:47 IST
After months of denial, China accepts its 4 soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After months of denial over casualties in border confrontation with India, China has for the first time on Friday revealed the names and details of its four soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, reported Global Times. The revelation was shared on the Twitter handle of Global Times.

"China on Friday unveiled, for the first time, names and detailed stories of four martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the border confrontation with India in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, to commemorate their sacrifice for defending national sovereignty and territory," tweeted Global Times. People's Daily, China too had shared the information about four Chinese soldiers killed in border conflict were awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations.

Central Military Commission of China also informed that a soldier of the rank of colonel, who led at Galwan Valley was seriously injured and was conferred with an honorary title on Friday. "Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed in last June's border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, Central Military Commission announced Friday. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with honorary title," tweeted People's Daily, China.

20 Indian soldiers had laid their lives and unspecified numbers of Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in June last year. Earlier in February, Russian news agency TASS had claimed that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes at the Galwan Valley.

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), following aggressive border skirmishes by the Chinese army. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that in a major development, India and China had reached an agreement to disengage their troops from the northern and southern banks of the contentious Pangong lake where the Chinese troops would move back to the east of the Finger 8 while the Indian side would go to its Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus new take on the classic Spaghetti Western Django.Touted as a high-concept reimagining, the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbuccis 1966 featu...

Currency derivatives markets closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Domestic currency derivatives markets are closed on Friday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti....

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.The new variant has been found in 91 cases ...

Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday.The government has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021