Left Menu

1 killed, 1 injured after plane crashes at port of Los Angeles

One person was killed and another was injured after a small plane crashed into a semi-tractor trailer truck Friday noon at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, authorities said.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:03 IST
1 killed, 1 injured after plane crashes at port of Los Angeles
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles [US], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and another was injured after a small plane crashed into a semi-tractor trailer truck Friday noon at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, authorities said. The male pilot of the single-engine plane was pulled from the wreckage by bystanders and he "is sadly beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene," said the Los Angeles Fire Department in an incident update.

Another man about 30 years old, who was transported from the semi-tractor trailer, is in "at least" serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The department noted that the incident occurred in an isolated area of the port, and port operations have not been impacted. The small amount of fuel on the ground from the plane has been secured by firefighters from further spread.

Officials said the cause of the incident was under investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had been notified of the crash. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aamir Khan to shoot final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khans upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making headlines ever since it was announced and movie buffs will soon get to witness the actors magic on screen as the films shooting will get completed by the mid of...

Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface.The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover succe...

Player tests COVID positive ahead of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.A player from another franch...

Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corrup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021