Toolkit Case: Greta Thunberg reacts to Disha Ravi's arrest, says right to peaceful protest 'non-negotiable'
Following the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the dissemination of the Toolkit document, Greta Thunberg on Saturday responded to the arrest and said freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest are non-negotiable human rights.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:05 IST
Following the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the dissemination of the Toolkit document, Greta Thunberg on Saturday responded to the arrest and said freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest are non-negotiable human rights. "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi," Greta Thunberg wrote in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Disha was sent to three days in judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in connection with the 'toolkit' case on the farmers' protest. She was produced before Patiala House Court by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, as her five-day police custody ended Friday.
Disha was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13. The police had earlier registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the 'toolkit'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
