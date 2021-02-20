Left Menu

S. Korea reports 446 more COVID-19 cases, 86,574 in total

South Korea reported 446 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 86,574.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:10 IST
S. Korea reports 446 more COVID-19 cases, 86,574 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 446 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 86,574. The daily caseload was down from 561 in the previous day, falling below 500 in four days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. Of the new cases, 119 were Seoul residents and 161 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,869. Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,553. The total fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent.

A total of 570 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 77,083. The total recovery rate was 89.04 percent. The country tested more than 6.39 million people, among whom 6,227,918 tested negative for the virus and 76,137 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden believes US will be approaching normalcy by end of this year

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.Biden on Friday toured a manufacturing facility of Pfize...

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021