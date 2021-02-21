Russia records 12,742 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 12,742 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 12,953 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,164,726, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 12,742 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,381 cases (10.8 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,164,726, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,602 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,623 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 996 new cases, down from 1,092 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 735 new cases, up from 690 on Saturday. The response center reported 417 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 480 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 83,293.

Total recoveries increased by 16,012 over the given period, down from 17,484 the day before, and reached 3,713,445. (ANI/Sputnik)

