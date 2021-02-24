Left Menu

IAF chief Bhadauria calls on his Bangladeshi counterpart, discusses matters of mutual cooperation

During his three-day visit to Bangladesh, Indian Air Chief (IAF) Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on his counterpart Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman Serniabat to discuss matters of mutual cooperation on Wednesday.

24-02-2021
IAF chief Bhadauria calls on his Bangladeshi counterpart, discusses matters of mutual cooperation
Indian Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria with Bangladeshi Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman Serniabat (Twitter).

During his three-day visit to Bangladesh, Indian Air Chief (IAF) Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on his counterpart Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman Serniabat to discuss matters of mutual cooperation on Wednesday. The information was shared by the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission.

"On 24 Feb 2021, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, CAS, IAF called on Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman Serniabat Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), and other senior officers to discuss matters of mutual cooperation," tweeted India in Bangladesh. Earlier on Tuesday, Bhadauria paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 Liberation War and placed a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban.

The altar of Shikha Anirban (eternal flame) in Dhaka Cantonment pays tribute to the Liberation War martyrs. RKS Bhadauria and an Indian delegation also visited BAF Base in Chattogram and St Martin's Islands. He also interacted with BAF officers at BAF Base Zahurul Haq.

Bhadauria is in Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Serniabat to strengthen the close and fraternal ties between the Armed Forces of the two countries. He arrived in Bangladesh on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

