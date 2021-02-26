Left Menu

India says UN panel's conclusion on VVIP chopper scam accused Michel are 'biased allegations'

India on Friday rejected a United Nations panel's call to release Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, on the grounds that the conclusions drawn by the panel are based on limited information and biased allegations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:52 IST
India says UN panel's conclusion on VVIP chopper scam accused Michel are 'biased allegations'
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday rejected a United Nations panel's call to release Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, on the grounds that the conclusions drawn by the panel are based on limited information and biased allegations. In a statement Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the government of India provided timely information on this issue to the Working Group in June 2020, on their request.

"We have seen selective leaks of the opinion of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concerning the case of Mr Christian James Michel, even before its official release. At the outset we would like to make it clear that the Working Group is not a judicial body, and therefore, its opinions are not legally binding on the Member States," he said. "We regret that the conclusions drawn by the Working Group are based on limited information, biased allegations from an unidentified source, and on an inaccurate understanding of India's criminal justice system. The extradition was done entirely in accordance with the provisions of the Extradition Treaty signed between two sovereign States. The arrest and subsequent custody were done as per the due process of law and cannot be considered arbitrary on any grounds," Srivastava added.

The spokesperson stated that the Working Group should be aware that India has robust grievance redressal mechanisms against allegations of violations of human rights in a vibrant and independent judiciary and a 'category A' National Human Rights Commission compliant with the Paris Principles. "The allegations which form the basis of the opinion rendered by the Working Group are contrary to facts. The Government of India, therefore, rejects the opinion rendered by the Working Group," Srivastava said further.

According to media reports, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) found that Michel, who has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates, was being "detained arbitrarily". Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a middleman in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Confer...

WRAPUP 3-Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death - U.S.

Saudi Arabias de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021