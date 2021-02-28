Russia confirms 11,359 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 11,359 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 11,534 the day before, and the total count reached 4,246,079, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 11,359 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,285 cases (11.3 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,246,079, with the rate of increase at 0.27 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,737 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,825 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.Petersburg with 939 new cases and the Moscow region with 617 new cases. The response center reported 379 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, down from 439 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 86,122.

Advertisement

Total recoveries increased by 12,391 over the past day and reached 3,811,797. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)