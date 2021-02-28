Left Menu

S Korea reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 89,676 in total

South Korea reported 356 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 89,676.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:03 IST
S Korea reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 89,676 in total
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 356 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 89,676. The daily caseload was down from 415 in the previous day, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 117 were Seoul residents and 139 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Twenty-two cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,046.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,603. The total fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent. A total of 364 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 80,697. The total recovery rate was 89.99 percent.

The country tested more than 6.64 million people, among whom 6,486,441 tested negative for the virus and 72,889 are being checked. Since the mass vaccination campaign was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shots of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 20,322 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

COVID-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death

Gujarat reported 407 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,69,889, while 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said.The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,11...

Abdullah wants Congress to be strong to fight 'divisive forces' in country

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight divisive forces in the country.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister warned selective killings by terrorists w...

Spacewalk underway to prepare ISS for upcoming solar array upgrades

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover began their spacewalk at approx. 612 am ET on Sunday to prepare the International Space Station for the upcoming solar array upgrades.The spacewalk which is expected to last about six and a half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021