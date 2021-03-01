Left Menu

After PM Modi, Jaishankar receives first jab of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday received the first dose of Covaxin, India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:19 IST
After PM Modi, Jaishankar receives first jab of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (Photo Credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday received the first dose of Covaxin, India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine and wrote, "Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's Covaxin by sister P Niveda from Puducherry. The second nurse was from Kerala.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!," PM Modi wrote in a tweet. Moreover, citizens can also register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...

Five injured in Baghdad protest ahead of Pope visit to Iraq

At least five people were injured on Monday when Iraqi security forces wielding clubs broke up a street protest in Baghdads central Tahrir Square, security and hospital sources said.Pope Francis plans a March 5-8 visit to Iraq despite deter...

French Ambassador visits Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday visited Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and said that he was impressed by the companys commitment of making Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, accessible and affordable throughout the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021