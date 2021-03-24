Left Menu

3 killed, 13 injured in blast near Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Three people, including a six-year-old child, were killed and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on Tuesday.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people, including a six-year-old child, were killed and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on Tuesday. The bomb was attached to a motorcycle in front of the Levies Lines in the Chaman area on Tuesday evening, reported Dawn.

"It was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which targeted a police vehicle carrying the SHO of Saddar police station," said Qila Abdullah's deputy commissioner by phone. He further informed that the bomb was detonated using a remote control device when police vehicles reached near the Levies Lines.

The powerful blast damaged several shops in the area. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the bombing, reported Dawn.

Following the blast, members of the Levies Force, Frontier Corps and police reached the place, cordoned off the area and took bodies and the injured to Chaman district hospital. "We have referred nine injured people to the Trauma Centre of Quetta Civil Hospital due to their serious condition," a police officer said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abdullah and Muhammad Altaf, while the body of the six-year-old boy could not be identified till late in the night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

