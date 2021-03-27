Left Menu

Ten police personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Helmand

At least 10 police personnel including Sangin district police chief Abdul Mohammad Sarwari were killed in a Taliban attack in Lashkargah city on Saturday, Tolo News reported.

ANI | Helmand | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:39 IST
Ten police personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Helmand
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 police personnel including Sangin district police chief Abdul Mohammad Sarwari were killed in a Taliban attack in Lashkargah city on Saturday, Tolo News reported. The three security force members, including the police chief, were killed and two more were wounded, Tolo News reported, quoting Zaman Hamdard, spokesman for the Helmand police chief.

A total of 15 Taliban were killed in the attack and seven got wounded, the spokesman told the reporters. Earlier on Thursday night, a girl was killed in a clash between security forces and the Taliban in Chaharbolak district in the northern province of Balkh,

According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February. It further revealed that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks, and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.

However, in January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentar...

UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticized disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.Last night saw disgraceful attacks ag...

Cong-Left-ISF alliance fighting for political relevance, hopes to be kingmaker

With the poll narrative for the assembly poll in West Bengal sharply polarized between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is fighting to prove the political relevance of the parties in it and is pinning its ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021