India takes part in second Sherpas meeting of G7, guest countries

Suresh Prabhu, who is India's Sherpa to G-20 and G7, attended the second virtual meeting of Sherpas of Group of Seven (G7) and guest countries on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 08:59 IST
Suresh Prabhu, who is India's Sherpa to G-20 and G7,. Image Credit: ANI

Suresh Prabhu, who is India's Sherpa to G-20 and G7, attended the second virtual meeting of Sherpas of Group of Seven (G7) and guest countries on Tuesday. Group of Seven is an intergovernmental organisation consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. During the meeting, the key priority issues under UK's G7 Presidency agenda were discussed, including preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation.

"Second meeting of the Sherpas of #G7 & Guest countries held today. Shri Suresh Prabhu, India's #G7 Sherpa, attended the meeting. Key priority issues under UK's #G7 Presidency agenda discussed, including preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India has been invited as a guest country of the #G7 by the UK this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa," he added.

In January, the United Kingdom (UK) announced that it has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 summit as a guest. The meet is scheduled to be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 14, 2021. Taking to Twitter, Prabhu said that the roadmap of the upcoming COP26 under the presidency of the United Kingdom was discussed.

"We also discussed the roadmap of the upcoming COP26 under the presidency of United Kingdom and focussed on the important challenge of climate change that is being faced by the world today," he said in a statement. (ANI)

