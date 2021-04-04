12 killed, 4 missing as boat capsizes in east China
Twelve people were killed and four were missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday, according to state media reports. Government officials said they received a report that a boat registered in neighbouring Jiangsu Province with 20 crew members aboard had capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang, Xinhua reported.
It further reported that the 12 victims were among the 16 people who had been recovered. Rescue vessels and aircraft from maritime search teams and nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
