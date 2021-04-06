Left Menu

India indisputably a world leader in deployment of renewable energy: John Kerry

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Tuesday said that India's global leadership has been critical across a range of issues, including delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:09 IST
US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry. Image Credit: ANI

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Tuesday said that India's global leadership has been critical across a range of issues, including delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the world. "India's global leadership has been critical across a range of issues including delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the world. I'm particularly grateful that India is getting the job done on climate. You're indisputably a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy," said Kerry, who is on a four-day visit to India.

"Your leadership of the International Solar Alliance promises to advance clean energy across India and other dynamic growing economies around the world." Kerry also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's target of 450 GW of renewables by 2030.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a target of 450 GW of renewables by 2030 sets a very strong example of power how to power a growing economy with clean energy." During the visit, Kerry is scheduled to hold consultations on the upcoming 'Climate Ambition Summit'. US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, for a virtual leaders' summit on climate scheduled later this month.

"Recent International Energy Agency's special report on India noted that you are on pace to become the global market leader in solar and storage by 2040. Thanks to your rapid scale-up, it is already cheaper to build solar energy in India than anywhere else in the world," Kerry said. "Indian industry is already stepping up and demonstrating leadership. I was very pleased to hear that dozens of India's biggest companies recently signed a declaration on climate change, pledging to go carbon neutral," he added.

Kerry further stated that the US will always support India on its path to a sustainable future. "Not just benefits of decades of scientific and technical advancement, you also have the United States as your friend and partner. We're here to support you through this path of sustainable future," said the US envoy.

"India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It's a major player on the global stage. Decisive action by India in partnership with the rest of the world will determine what this transformation will mean for generations to come," he added while saying that India, in particular, is a red hot investment opportunity because of its clean energy transition. "Good to see US Climate Envoy John Kerry again. Discussed issues of global climate action. As always, passionate and interesting on this subject," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet after meeting Kerry. (ANI)

