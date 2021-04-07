Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uyghur situation
Japanese Foreign Minister, Motegi Toshimitsu on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi over the new Chinese law that allows the country's coast guard to use weapons, and Beijing's increased activities in the East and South China seas.ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:05 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister, Motegi Toshimitsu on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi over the new Chinese law that allows the country's coast guard to use weapons, and Beijing's increased activities in the East and South China seas.
In a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Motegi also talked about the situation in Hong Kong and human rights issues in Xinjiang and urged Beijing to take concrete action, NHK World reported.
However, in his response, Wang warned Tokyo against interfering in China's internal affairs, like those concerning Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Del Potro to have knee surgery, hopes to play in Tokyo
Japan spends billions on technology for absent Olympic fans
Olympics-Drysdale's dream of third rowing gold in Tokyo dashed
Lindiwe Sisulu receives Roodeplaat water training centre from Japan
Myanmar activists in Japan call for stronger steps against junta