Left Menu

Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uyghur situation

Japanese Foreign Minister, Motegi Toshimitsu on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi over the new Chinese law that allows the country's coast guard to use weapons, and Beijing's increased activities in the East and South China seas.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:05 IST
Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uyghur situation
Japan Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Foreign Minister, Motegi Toshimitsu on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi over the new Chinese law that allows the country's coast guard to use weapons, and Beijing's increased activities in the East and South China seas.

In a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Motegi also talked about the situation in Hong Kong and human rights issues in Xinjiang and urged Beijing to take concrete action, NHK World reported.

However, in his response, Wang warned Tokyo against interfering in China's internal affairs, like those concerning Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021