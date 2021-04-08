Left Menu

Situation in Tigray remains dire despite improved humanitarian access: UN

There has been substantial improvement in humanitarian access in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, but continued fighting is driving massive displacement, creating a dire situation, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:06 IST
Situation in Tigray remains dire despite improved humanitarian access: UN
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There has been substantial improvement in humanitarian access in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, but continued fighting is driving massive displacement, creating a dire situation, the United Nations said on Wednesday. With active hostilities reported in several parts of Tigray, tens of thousands of people shifted towards urban areas, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

"Some humanitarian partners have accessed the towns of Gijet and Samre, in the southern and southeastern zone, where they report that most of the population has fled," the office said in a release. "The Alamata-Mekelle-Adigrat-Shire road remains partially accessible." An estimated 2.5 million people in rural areas of Tigray - Ethiopia's northernmost region - have not had access to essential services over the last five months since the conflict began. A recent assessment report said there could be as many as 450,000 displaced people in the town of Shire.

Humanitarian partners face capacity and resource challenges while scaling up the response, which the UN deems inadequate for the estimated 4.5 million people who need life-saving assistance, citing data from the Tigray interim administration. "More funding is urgently needed to help all affected people," the UN office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.A passenger who was onboard told ANI, Firstly, the unruly passenger started ...

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making "anti-state speech"

A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act DSA for allegedly making an anti-state speech and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.Rafiq...

Germany regulator sticks to age limit for AstraZeneca COVID shot

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday it would stick to its guidance to limit the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to those aged over 60.The European Unions drug regulator on Wednesday left it up to individual countries on how to ...

Bheki Cele welcomes deployment of 200 police officers to W Cape

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of 200 police officers to the Western Cape as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town.The officers were seconded from the national South African Police Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021