Left Menu

Pakistan: Hindu girl abducted from Larkana

A 22-year Hindu girl Arti Bai was kidnapped from Ali Gohar Abad locality, in Larkana on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:44 IST
Pakistan: Hindu girl abducted from Larkana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year Hindu girl Arti Bai was kidnapped from Ali Gohar Abad locality, in Larkana on Saturday. Arti Bai's Father Dr Namo Mal said that his daughter went missing on Saturday, April 3rd after she left home for the beauty parlour located in Resham Gali where she is working. The father added that, when Bai failed to return home, he suspected that she might have been abducted and has asked police to recover her, reported Daily Times.

The news of abduction was also confirmed by The Rise News Twitter handle. "Hindu girl has been abducted from Larkana," tweeted The Rise News. The family of Arti Bai is worried about her safety and are stunned by her mysterious disappearance.

Abductions and kidnappings of minorities in Pakistan is used as a tool by the state to silence the oppressed. It has been a long stain on Islamabad's human rights record. Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.A passenger who was onboard told ANI, Firstly, the unruly passenger started ...

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making "anti-state speech"

A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act DSA for allegedly making an anti-state speech and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.Rafiq...

Germany regulator sticks to age limit for AstraZeneca COVID shot

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday it would stick to its guidance to limit the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to those aged over 60.The European Unions drug regulator on Wednesday left it up to individual countries on how to ...

Bheki Cele welcomes deployment of 200 police officers to W Cape

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of 200 police officers to the Western Cape as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town.The officers were seconded from the national South African Police Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021