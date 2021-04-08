Left Menu

India's relations with Russia stand on its merit, not influenced by relations with others: MEA on Lavrov's Pak visit

Following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Pakistan, India has said that "its close, time-tested and strategic relations with Russia stand on their own merit and are not influenced by relations with other countries".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:18 IST
India's relations with Russia stand on its merit, not influenced by relations with others: MEA on Lavrov's Pak visit
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press conference on Thrusday.. Image Credit: ANI

Following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Pakistan, India has said that "its close, time-tested and strategic relations with Russia stand on their own merit and are not influenced by relations with other countries". After his recent India visit, Lavrov visited Islamabad where he met the top leadership of Pakistan, including the military leadership, according to reports. During his visit, Russia expressed that it is ready to supply special military equipment to Pakistan to strengthen its counter-terrorism capabilities.

He is the first Russian foreign minister to visit Pakistan since 2012. Lavrov also met Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Russia is playing a lead role in the Afghan peace process and political settlement, last month Pakistan was also invited for its Troika meet in Moscow.

Russia has been a key supplier of military defence equipment to India, including much talked about air defence system S-400 Any commitment by Moscow to Islamabad in the area of defence is unlikely to go down well here in India.

However, during Lavrov's India visit, Russia has said that it is getting in defence partnership with the concept of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar India'. Speaking on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister was a good opportunity to renew and review our privileged partnership. A broad range of issues were discussed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back fans for their last nine regular season home games, starting with the visit of the Denver Nuggets on April 23, the NBA franchise said on Thursday. The capacity at the Chase Centers 18,000-seat are...

Impose Rs 1000 fine on those not wearing masks: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed officials on Thursday to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who do not wear masks, an official release said.The chief minister participated in the video conference organised by Prime ...

Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout...

Soccer-Rangers, Swansea to boycott social media in stand against online abuse

Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship second-tier side Swansea City will take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week, the two clubs said on Thursday.Rangers said that from 7pm loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021