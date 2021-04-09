Japan plans to release Fukushima wastewater into sea amid concerns from China, S Korea

The Japanese government is set to announce plans to dispose of radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant by releasing it into the ocean amid concerns from neighbours China and South Korea, NHK reported. The Fukushima Nuclear Plant is a disabled nuclear power plant located in Fukushima Prefecture. The plant was dismantled due to a major earthquake in 2011.

The wastewater produced by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is stored in tanks that are set to fill up in 2022. The Japanese broadcaster said the wastewater is treated; however, it still contains radioactive material. Kajiyama Hiroshi, Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister said that government will seek the cooperation of local and global bodies before taking any action.

"We will seek the cooperation of global organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and local governments, to thoroughly check the plan's safety and maintain transparency," Hiroshi said on Friday. The NHK report further said that the Japanese government wants to dilute the radioactive element to acceptable global standards. Thereafter, two years from now, it will begin discharging that water into the ocean.

Apart from Japan's neighbours, the country's fishery industry is also against the idea of releasing wastewater into the ocean. (ANI)

