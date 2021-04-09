Navalny's defense team files new complaint with European Court of Human Rights

Moscow [Russia], April 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Alexey Navalny's lawyer has told German Der Spiegel magazine that the defense team of the jailed Russian opposition activist had filed new complaints with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Navalny went on a hunger strike after he was denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. Olga Mikhailova, his lawyer, says the 44-year-old is suffering from two spinal hernias. He has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority.

"We keep trying. We have filed new complaints with the ECHR in which we described the conditions of Alexey's detention and inadequate medical assistance," Mikhailova told the German weekly. The Strasbourg-based court ruled in February that Russia should immediately free Navalny, who has been serving a 3.5-year sentence in a prison in the Russian town of Pokrov, about 60 miles from Moscow, on financial misconduct charges. Russia rejected the call, describing it as interference in its domestic affairs. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)