Left Menu

Construction companies in Japan use aluminium conductor CV cables

Japan uses the latest technology in the construction industry. The focus remains high on using quality material for power transmission in a building.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:07 IST
Construction companies in Japan use aluminium conductor CV cables
The cabling requires less manpower and is convenient to fix.. Image Credit: ANI

Japan uses the latest technology in the construction industry. The focus remains high on using quality material for power transmission in a building. At the construction site, "Rakuraku Cable", a high-performance low-voltage aluminium conductor CV cable is being used. The cable is developed by Furukawa Electric.

Generally, copper cables are used in the buildings, but the builders now prefer to use aluminium cables, which are comparatively soft and light in weight. The cabling requires less manpower and is convenient to fix.

"I am using aluminium cable for the first time, but it is very light and easy to work. I felt it much lighter than copper cable. In the case of copper, nearly twice the force is required," a worker said. This is a machine which helps the cables to pass through the building. An aluminium cable can easily be installed on this machine.

"The aluminium cable is flexible and easy to twist in any shape. To fix a copper cable we require at least four people, but here we need two people to fix aluminium cable," Masaru Taniai, Godou Denki Kouji, said. Ensuring workers' safety while handling heavy machinery at construction sites remains a priority in Japan.

"In construction, the physical burden of workers can be reduced and workability increases, leading to the prevention of any accident. After being unloaded from the carrier the aluminium cable drum transport on the premises requires human power, but there is an advantage that it is lightweight even if it seems from the turn change of the drum to the installation and the extension line. Overall, the physical burden of the worker is reduced," said Yoshiyuki Saito of KanDenko "I am not claiming that aluminium cable is functionally superior then copper cable, but I hope that we have more option to take advantage of our characteristic and provide equipment that meets the need of our customer," said Yoshiyuki Saito.

Many Japanese construction companies prefer the latest technology. Aluminium cable developed by Furukawa Electric contributes to ensuring the safety of construction workers across Asia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...

Psychosocial stress put women at higher risk of coronary heart disease: Study

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested. The study led by ...

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer IPO. According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus DRHP o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021