Sierra Leone receives Ebola vaccines to boost prevention

FreeTown [Sierra Leone], April 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Sierra Leone has received 640 doses of Ebola vaccines to boost prevention of the virus detected in its neighboring Guinea, said the health ministry on Saturday. The vaccines, donated by the World Health Organization, will be mainly delivered to frontline healthcare workers in the border districts, it said.

The vaccine has been evaluated previously in Sierra Leone and proved to be safe and efficacious, the ministry said, adding that the country expects to receive another batch of 3,840 doses soon. Given the broader use of the vaccine this time, a team of experts will monitor all those vaccinated for any serious adverse effects, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)