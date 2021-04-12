Left Menu

Conflicts leave 65 dead in Afghanistan in past 24 hrs

At least 65 people were killed in direct clashes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, an independent war monitoring group said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Conflicts leave 65 dead in Afghanistan in past 24 hrs
Representative Image.

At least 65 people were killed in direct clashes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, an independent war monitoring group said on Monday, reported Xinhua. The information was shared through the Twitter handle of Reduction in Violence (RiV).

"Over the past 24 hours, our team has documented 65 deaths, including six civilians, 12 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, and 47 Taliban terrorists," tweeted the Reduction in Violence (RiV). The group said 35 people, including 18 Taliban terrorists, 12 security forces and five civilians, were also injured during the cited period.

The deaths and injuries took place following 12 security incidents in six provinces of the conflict-torn's 34 provinces, reported Xinhua. Earlier today, a doctor and his driver were killed in Balkh in an attack by unidentified gunmen.

On Sunday, the head of the Afghan intelligence agency said Taliban attacks have increased by 24 per cent after the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal in February last year. The officer added that the terrorist group has launched 20,600 attacks since last March. (ANI)

