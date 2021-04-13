Left Menu

G-7 urges Russia to stop 'provocations' on Ukraine

The Group of 7 foreign ministers on Monday called on Russia to "cease its provocations" on the Ukraine-Russia border.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:36 IST
G-7 urges Russia to stop 'provocations' on Ukraine
Ukraine Flag. Image Credit: ANI

The Group of 7 foreign ministers on Monday called on Russia to "cease its provocations" on the Ukraine-Russia border. The foreign ministers -- from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union -- stated that they are "deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine's borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea."

According to The Hill, the ministers said Russia's actions represent "destabilizing activities". "We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union are deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine's borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea," the statement read.

"We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations. In particular, we call on Russia to uphold the OSCE principles and commitments that it has signed up to on transparency of military movements and to respond to the procedure established under Chapter III of the Vienna Document," it added. The Ministers also underlined their strong appreciation and continued support for France's and Germany's efforts through the Normandy Process to secure the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is the only way forward for a lasting political solution to the conflict.

"We call on all sides to engage constructively in the Trilateral Contact Group on the OSCE's proposals to confirm and consolidate the ceasefire," the ministers said further. According to The Hill, Last week the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reported that Russia did not attend talks to bring down the violence at the border as Ukraine has called for.

Reports have indicated that there are more troops in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine than there were during the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday during which they discussed Russia's growing aggression.

Blinken is set to join fellow cabinet member Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium for discussions on Russia as well as Iran and Afghanistan. It was announced last week that the U.S. would be sending two warships to the Black Sea in response to Russia's military buildup. The ships will stay in the Black Sea until May 4, according to Turkey's foreign ministry, as cited by The Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru sets runoff

Ecuador will be led for the next four years by a conservative businessman after voters rebuffed a left-leaning movement that yielded an economic boom and then a recession since taking hold of the presidency last decade. That election certai...

Police shooting death of Black man near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

Civil unrest gripped a Minneapolis suburb for a second night on Monday after the citys police chief said a fatal police shooting of a young Black man appeared to result from an officer mistakenly opening fire with her gun instead of a Taser...

Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as alien scars. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Gri...

Soccer-No time like the present as Chelsea's Tuchel targets instant success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he joined the club to win trophies right away, not five years down the track, and wants his side to seize the moment when they face Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final later on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021