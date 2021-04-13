At least 20 dead in bus accident in Peru

Lima [Peru], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured in Peru after an interprovincial bus skidded and overturned in Sihuas province in the northern Ancash region, authorities said on Monday. According to the Parobamba district municipality on its Facebook page, the "accident left 18 people dead on the spot, with two more dying while being transferred."

The accident occurred at about 7:00 am local time on Monday in the Palo Seco area, when the bus, from the "Fama Tours SA" transport company, skidded and overturned. It was returning from the areas of Huanchayllo and Parobamba and heading to Chimbote and Lima, after the passengers had voted in the general elections on Sunday, a local radio station reported.

Peru's transport authorities said in a statement that it "has activated all intervention protocols to gather information related to the accident for determining appropriate measures." (ANI/Xinhua)

