Pak Supreme Court slams accountability watchdog for random arrests, late filing of cases

Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for "randomly" arresting people, and filing a reference against them after a year-and-a-half.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:47 IST
Pak Supreme Court slams accountability watchdog for random arrests, late filing of cases
Pakistan Supreme Court. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for "randomly" arresting people, and filing a reference against them after a year-and-a-half. The top court reprimanded the accountability watchdog during fake accounts case hearing, reported Geo News.

The apex court directed the suspects to reapproach the High Court regarding the matter. Defendant's lawyer told the court that his client had been incarcerated for nearly three years, while his accomplice had been granted bail, reported Geo News.

The anti-corruption body - NAB has been mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

