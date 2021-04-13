Left Menu

Cockpit voice recorder of Indonesia's crashed Sriwijaya Air plane downloaded successfully

The National Transportation Safety Committee on Tuesday downloaded Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane that crashed into the Java Sea on January 9 this year.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:39 IST
Cockpit voice recorder of Indonesia's crashed Sriwijaya Air plane downloaded successfully
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Transportation Safety Committee on Tuesday downloaded Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane that crashed into the Java Sea on January 9 this year. The downloading will reveal the cause of the deaths of 62 people aboard the crashed aircraft, the committee's chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said, adding that a two-hour conversation was recorded including seconds before the plane crashed, reported Xinhua.

"We managed to download all four channels from the CVR, but channel 4 was disrupted," said Tjahjono. However, the existing recordings have added important data for the investigation, whose results will be presented in the final report, he said, reported Xinhua.

The Sriwijaya Air plane crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta on a domestic flight with two pilots, four cabin crew members, and 56 passengers. The Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 disappeared from radar screens after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province at around 2:30 pm local time, 30 minutes after the scheduled time because of heavy rains.

The Flight Data Recorder was retrieved three days after the crash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India extends partnership with Airbus arm NAVBLUE

Budget carrier AirAsia India has extended its partnership with European aviation major Airbus flight operations software subsidiary, NAVBLUE, the airline said on Tuesday.AirAsia India is a NAVBLUE customer since it started operations in 201...

COVID-19: Air India to set up mass vaccination camp for its employees

By Ashoke Raj Amid a record rise of COVID-19 cases in India, national carrier Air India AI has decided to set up a mass vaccination camp for its employees aged 45 years or above on priority.As per Air India, it has around 6,000 employees ab...

Kerala minister K T Jaleel resigns following Lokayukta's adverse finding

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, days after the state Lokayuktas finding that he had abused his position as a public servant to favour a relative.It had also...

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021