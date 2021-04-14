Left Menu

Closely monitoring Pakistan protests, will do utmost to ensure safe return of Sikh pilgrims, says Jaishankar

India is closely tracking the developments in Pakistan and will do "utmost" to ensure security and safe return of the Sikh Pilgrims who have gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Lahore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:45 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India is closely tracking the developments in Pakistan and will do "utmost" to ensure security and safe return of the Sikh Pilgrims who have gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Lahore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. "Closely tracking developments. In touch with Pakistani authorities and Sikh Jatha. Will do utmost to ensure security and safe return of pilgrims," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

His comment came after Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, tweeted about the pilgrims visiting Lahore amid rising violence in Pakistan. "We request MEA @DrSJaishankar to take up the matter of Sikh pilgrims stranded in Lahore on Baisakhi amid clashes in Pak This 818-member jatha left from Amritsar to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. Also urging @IndiainPakistan to extend them immediate help," Sirsa wrote in a tweet.

After the arrest of TLP's chief Rizvi, who was demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France over alleged blasphemous caricatures published in Paris, violence erupted in Pakistan, resulting in the death of three and several others injured. Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, meanwhile, on Wednesday said that the government has decided to ban the radical Islamist TLP, whose supporters and workers have been carrying out violent protests across the country for three days.

According to Dawn, he said the religiopolitical outfit would be banned under Rule 11(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

