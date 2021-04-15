Left Menu

US expected to sanction Russia, expel officials in response to election meddling

US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce sanctions targeting Russia in response to Moscow's alleged meddling in the Presidential elections and SolarWinds cyber intrusion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:40 IST
US expected to sanction Russia, expel officials in response to election meddling
US Flag. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce sanctions targeting Russia in response to Moscow's alleged meddling in the Presidential elections and SolarWinds cyber intrusion. CNN quoting officials reported that the sanctions will target intelligence and government officials and entities involved in the SolarWinds cyber intrusion and alleged meddling in the 2016 Presidential elections.

"One reason the rollout of these actions has taken longer than anticipated is because the White House was not satisfied with the options the State Department initially presented and wanted more expanded sanctions," a US official familiar with the plans told CNN. The White House announced an intelligence review of Russia's "reckless and adversarial actions" in a wide array of areas during Biden's first week in office.

Another source familiar tells CNN that the administration is expected to take measures against Russia on Thursday and is coordinating with European allies. The actions will be rolled out as an executive order from the US President as well as sanctions coordinated with the State Department and the Treasury Department, the officials said. State Department officials have called US allies and are preparing for potential Russian responses.

The Russian diplomats who are being expelled are based in Washington, DC, and New York, and they will have 30 days to leave the country, the US official familiar with the plans explained, according to CNN. New financial restrictions, consisting of efforts to target Russian sovereign debt, will be put in place, which could hurt Russia's economy. It is unclear if these sanctions will be enough to change Russian behavior, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

Britains international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having very positive discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus Boeing trade dispute.I am having very positive discussions wi...

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this years Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy...

COVID: Main markets in Lucknow closed for few days

Most of the main markets here, including Hazratganj and Aminabad, were voluntarily closed by traders for a few days on Thursday, to check the spread of COVID-19 and break its chain.In the wake of an increase in the number of coronavirus cas...

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sarita in final; Seema, Pooja to fight for bronze

Reigning title holder Sarita Mor made an impressive comeback after a narrow opening-round defeat to storm into the 59kg final while Seema Bisla 50kg and Pooja 76kg will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021