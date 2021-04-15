Left Menu

Philippines logs 11,429 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 900,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 11,429 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 904,285.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:28 IST
Philippines logs 11,429 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 900,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], April 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 11,429 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 904,285. The death toll climbed to 15,594 after 148 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases amid stringent lockdown measures to curb community transmission. The infection rate started to increase in late February, forcing the government to reintroduce curfew hours to limit the movement of people in Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces.

The DOH said virus clusters are traced in the workplaces, non-essential gatherings, households, and transport systems. The Philippines continues to strengthen the capacity of hospitals in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, to cope with the exponential spike in cases.

The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 10 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada faces calls for level playing field on airline aid as virus clouds summer travel

Canada is facing industry calls to extend financial aid to smaller airlines, after offering a C5.9 billion 4.71 billionlife-line to Air Canada, as new COVID-19 variants cast early clouds ahead of the vital summer travel season.The timing of...

Take concrete steps to prevent COVID-19 spread: Priyanka to UP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and asserted that it is futile to invest time and resources in hiding this tragedy.Taking to Tw...

Manoj Bajpayee thanks viewers, directors for massive success of his films

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for essaying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are unique and socially relevant. The actor recently opened up about the love his films have r...

Payas Jain second in ITTF U-17 world rankings

Indian paddler Payas Jain is sitting pretty at the second spot in the newly-introduced ITTF U-17 world rankings. According to the latest ITTF rankings, released on Tuesday, Payas is 268 ranking points behind the table-topper Yuanyu Chen fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021