UK government approves extradition of Nirav Modi: CBI official

United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel has approved the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, a Central Bureau of Investigation official said on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:11 IST
fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi. Image Credit: ANI

United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel has approved the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, a Central Bureau of Investigation official said on Friday. Nirav Modi, wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering, was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

In February, a UK court had ordered his extradition to India to stand trial after dismissing arguments of his "mental health concerns," saying they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances. Judge Samuel Goozee, sitting at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London, rejected each of the grounds laid out by Modi's defence against extradition.

Modi faces multiple charges in cases being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

