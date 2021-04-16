Left Menu

Malaysia reports 2,551 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Malaysia reported 2,551 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 370,528.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:31 IST
Malaysia reports 2,551 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,551 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 370,528. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 29 of the new cases are imported and with 2,522 being local transmissions.

Another two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,365. Some 1,524 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 350,563 or 94.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 18,600 active cases, 227 are being held in intensive care and 91 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big hospitality players' revenue may decline 65 pc in FY21: Report

Large hospitality companies revenue may decline 65 per cent in 2020-21, as the pandemic put a brake on discretionary travel and occupancy, according to a report. Despite several measures taken by the players to drastically cut costs, the in...

Nitish chairs high-level meeting on COVID ahead of Saturday all-party meet

A day before an all-party meeting over COVID situation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high level meeting here Friday discussing steps taken so far to check spread of the virus and also availability of oxygen cylinder for coron...

Digital divide hampers Stockholm vaccinations as elderly struggle to book

Thousands of vaccination slots in Stockholm earmarked for Swedens oldest and frailest people are being passed on to younger patients, with critics accusing the region of failing to adapt the process for those not used to digital technology....

WB elections not to be clubbed say officials, despite ruling TMC's demand

There will be no rescheduling of the remaining phases of polling in West Bengal, a senior official at the CEO said after Fridays meeting Political parties were asked by CEO Ariz Aftab to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol of wearing mask...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021