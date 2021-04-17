Twitter says services of some users affected

Twitter Inc on Friday said that some of its users may be facing issues since 6 pm EST. "Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," said the social media company said in a tweet.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, some 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets". Twitter users are able to post from various devices and platforms including the iOS, Android, Blackberry and via any web browser. (ANI)

