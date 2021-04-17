Left Menu

Twitter says services of some users affected

Twitter Inc on Friday said that some of its users may be facing issues since 6 pm EST.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:13 IST
Twitter says services of some users affected
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc on Friday said that some of its users may be facing issues since 6 pm EST. "Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," said the social media company said in a tweet.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, some 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets". Twitter users are able to post from various devices and platforms including the iOS, Android, Blackberry and via any web browser. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on trackModerna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European suppliers...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Music and massage Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelonsAfter more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021