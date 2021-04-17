Left Menu

Japanese chipmaker Renesas resumes production at fire-damaged plant

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage related to the fire and increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:39 IST
Japanese chipmaker Renesas resumes production at fire-damaged plant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], April 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage related to the fire and increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Sources close to the matter told Kyodo news agency that the company repaired cleanrooms, which are essential for the production of chips.

Renesas had to halt its production of microcontrollers used to power cars and control units because a fire broke out at the Ibaraki prefecture plant in the northeast of Tokyo on March 19. It is believed the fire was caused by an electricity overload and burned an area of 600 square meters (6,458 square feet). The company estimates it will take up to 100 days from the day of the accident to resume production to what it was like before the fire.

The automotive industry faced a global semiconductor crisis triggered by the increasing demand for digital products that require chips due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading carmakers like Toyota Motor Corp. were also affected by the shortage. In a meeting with United States president Joe Biden on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed the two countries will "partner on sensitive supply chains, including on semiconductors, promoting and protecting the critical technologies that are essential to our security and prosperity."

Renesas President Hidetoshi Shibata is said to hold a press conference on Monday with more information on the status of the plant to come then. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin, Sundar, Natarajan condole demise of actor Vivek

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J-K

Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...

Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected - ministry

Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.The attack at the Bai Hassan oilfield did not...

Mamata Banerjee's day is not complete without abusing me: Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjees day is not complete without abusing me Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021