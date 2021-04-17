Iran reports 21,312 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry on Saturday reported 21,312 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's total infections to 2,215,445. The pandemic has so far claimed 66,327 lives in Iran, up by 319 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 1,772,688 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,694 remain in intensive care units, she noted. The spokeswoman added 14,277,782 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iranians are now in danger of contraction of the mutated strain of the COVID-19, which is 70 percent more contagious than the earlier variant. Rouhani urged the people to adjust their lifestyle to the new condition by observing stricter health measures.

Iran reported first cases of the coronavirus in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

