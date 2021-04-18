Left Menu

PTI govt must prosecute Imran Khan before booking Sanaullah, says PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that before registering a case of terrorism against the party's Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government must prosecute Imran Khan, who is an absconder in a terrorism case, reported The News International.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:47 IST
PTI govt must prosecute Imran Khan before booking Sanaullah, says PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that before registering a case of terrorism against the party's Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government must prosecute Imran Khan, who is an absconder in a terrorism case, reported The News International. In a series of tweets, while responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Marriyum said that PM Imran Khan was an absconder since 2014. The orders for his arrest were issued, she said, adding that "still, no arrests have been made".

"So, before you [launch a case against] Rana Sanullah, drop absconder Imran sahib off at the terrorism court," she added. Marriyum said Imran had been absconding for almost seven years now. She said a case was registered against him in 2014 for his violence-inciting remarks.

However, she said Imran had not been arrested in this case yet. She said such double standards would not be allowed. Earlier, Fawad had announced that a terrorism case will be registered against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

He said that Sanaullah had threatened the Punjab chief secretary, commissioner and other government officers a day earlier and a case would be registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, for which instructions have been given, reported Geo News. Responding to Fawad's statement, Sanaullah said the federal minister should not delay filing a case against him -- and asked Chaudhry to become the plaintiff.

"I will stand by my position ... threats cannot hold me back," the PML-N leader said. "You should compare (Chief of banned TLP) Saad Rizvi's statements to those made by me and then to those made by Imran Khan, before you move to file a case under anti-terror laws against me," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brokerages downgrade India's GDP growth projections for FY'22 amid resurgence of Covid cases

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded Indias GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year to as low as 10 per cent on local lockdowns threatening fragile recovery.W...

Will not hold any major rally amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Bengal minister

Days after the Left Front said it would not hold any large-scale public meetings in Bengal amid the steep hike in COVID-19 cases, state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, fielded by the TMC from the prized Bhawanipur seat, said on Sunday tha...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no major damage reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Irans southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.The epicentre of the quake was the town of Ri...

Questioning of pharma firm director: Maha Cong, AAP target BJP

The Maharashtra Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of pressuring the Mumbai Police of questioning the director of a Daman-based company supplying Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021